Newark shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting in Newark has left two people in critical condition.

According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to a home on Union Street where they found a man and a woman shot.

Both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and that they have been called to the home multiple times in the past.

The shooting remains under investigation.

