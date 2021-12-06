ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Surreal video of Trump alone in huge dining hall compared to The Shining

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lI9oQ_0dF7DYqk00

A video of Donald Trump speaking in a large, empty dining hall has earned comparisons to the eerie ballroom from The Shining.

In the clip, Trump praised the US and Japan’s “incredible” relationship and said he looks forward to visiting.

However diplomatic relations between the two economic powerhouses wasn’t what got tongues wagging.

Some likened the eerie dining hall Trump occupied to the spooky Gold Room from The Shining.

The 1980 cult horror flick sees a family take up residence in the isolated Overlook Hotel before the father loses his mind, inspiring Jack Nicholson’s famous phrase: “Here’s Johnny”.

Responding to the video, Mark Coatney wrote: “Beautiful location. The Overlook Hotel, if I’m nit mistaken?” [sic]

Others questioned whether the setting was real at all…

Some were more frightened by his sartorial choices. The length of his sleeves earned him a ribbing, and the former president was likened to a waiter who showed up to work too early:

Above all else, people seemed to have questions. The main one was “why?”.

All play and no homework makes Donald a silly boy, as demonstrated in a hilarious double negative gaffe yesterday.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

Biden cancels oil while Americans suffer and the world laughs

It has been quite a transition for America, from being the world’s self-sufficient No. 1 oil producer to begging horrible foreigners to pump more fossil fuels. But by God, President Biden did it. With ease. In a matter of months. Being the “Anti-Trump” is child’s play. Begin your presidency...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dining Hall#The Shining#The Overlook Hotel
NPR

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

In October, a conference filled with anti-vaccine activists in Nashville, Tenn., received a high-profile political guest: former President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump. While portions of the younger Trump's half-hour address were typical political platitudes, some of his biggest applause lines came when he attacked COVID-19 vaccine mandates. "Do you...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
MSNBC

Sidney Powell joins the list of people Trump pretends not to know

It's clearly been a tough year for Sidney Powell and her bizarre anti-election conspiracy theories. She was fired from Team Trump; one of her big lawsuits became a fiasco; and federal prosecutors are demanding financial records from her operation as part of a reported criminal investigation. Powell's position didn't improve...
POTUS
Fox News

'The Five:' The Cuomos were a good Trump 'foil' for CNN, brothers 'likely to fight' so saga will continue

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his television anchor brother Christopher Cuomo were outspoken critics of former President Trump, which likely helped their media stature – and the fact that the brothers aren't afraid to get confrontational likely means the younger Cuomo's firing won't be the end of their story, the panel on "The Five" said Monday.
POTUS
The Guardian

To Rescue the Republic review: Grant, the crisis of 1876 … and a Fox News anchor reluctant to call out Trump

For a group of TV anchors and reporters, the team at Fox News are keen scribblers. Often with co-writers, former host Bill O’Reilly writes of assassinations and Brian Kilmeade authors histories. Bret Baier is chief political anchor but has also written several books as a “reporter of history”. Now comes a biography of Ulysses S Grant which focuses on the grave constitutional crisis following the disputed election of 1876.
POTUS
Indy100

Indy100

136K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy