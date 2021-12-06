ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed in hand on Blue Line train, suspect in custody

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the hand on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday morning, according to police. Police said the...

wgntv.com

