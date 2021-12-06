Police investigating shooting in Galway
GALWAY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 a.m. on December 5 in Galway. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, three victims were found with gunshot wounds.Body found at Pittsfield State Forest has been identified by DA’s office
Two victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and the third to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
