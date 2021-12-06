Police investigating shooting in Galway

GALWAY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 a.m. on December 5 in Galway. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, three victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Two victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and the third to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

