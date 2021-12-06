ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway, NY

Police investigating shooting in Galway

By Sara Rizzo
 7 days ago

GALWAY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 a.m. on December 5 in Galway. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, three victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Two victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and the third to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.

