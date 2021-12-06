ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYJ6h_0dF7C9MX00
1 of 4

Now is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case you’ve been sleeping on the most spectacular season in decades.

After 21 races, the championship battle is tied as F1 screams into its title-deciding season finale in Abu Dhabi. It’s the first time since 1974 the championship leaders have been level going into their final Sunday drive, which will be a head-to-head battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

First driver across the finish line will be crowned champion.

A Hamilton title would be his record eighth championship, breaking a tie with F1 legend Michael Schumacher. A win for Verstappen would be his first title, a crowning achievement his taskmaster father, Jos, never achieved in his own F1 career, which included a stint as Schumacher’s teammate.

The producers of “Drive to Survive,” the Netflix docuseries that has helped F1 explode in popularity the last few years, must be salivating over the final script. Few would have predicted such a compelling final act to this sensational season.

Hamilton and Verstappen have gone punch-for-punch all year, racing one another past the limits of sanity on the track while stepping aside off the track to allow their respective teams to partake in bitter public feuding over just about anything. The drivers have wrecked each other twice this season — Red Bull accused Hamilton of making a “desperate move” and “dangerous driving” when contact at Silverstone sent Verstappen to the hospital for evaluation — and neither was injured four races later when they crashed at Monza and Verstappen’s car landed atop Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Verstappen’s ninth win of the season a month ago in Mexico City gave him a 19-point lead in the standings and apparent control of the title race. Hamilton, winner of the last four championships, then reeled off three consecutive wins to pull even with Verstappen in the standings following Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The first F1 visit to Saudi Arabia was a comedy of errors and indecision. The race featured three standings starts for just the fourth time in F1 history, two red-flag stoppages and multiple safety cars. Five drivers crashed out of the race, Red Bull was given a bizarre in-race chance to negotiate a penalty for Verstappen, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slammed his headset in rage and Hamilton crashed into the back of his rival and still somehow won the race.

Hamilton called Verstappen a “(expletive) crazy guy” over his radio during the race, and Verstappen declined to elaborate on his criticism of Sunday’s officiating.

“I don’t want to waste too much time on it because we don’t need to make headlines out of it,” the Dutchman sniffed. “They (the stewards) don’t deserve that.”

The two drivers could not be more different on or off the track.

Hamilton, who turns 37 in January, is the only Black driver in F1 and has spent much of the past two years using his global platform to address social and racial justice. He’s been outspoken on human rights issues during F1′s three-race season-ending stretch in the Middle East, is wearing a helmet to support the LBGTQ+ community while raising awareness about laws against same-sex relationships and flew to New York following his crash at Monza to attend the Met Gala, where Hamilton bought an entire table in support of Black fashion designers.

His activism becomes secondary once he’s in his Mercedes and chasing history.

Verstappen is just 24 and a bit more unpolished around the edges. He’s not often drawn into controversy, prefers video games and simulator time over fancy balls and parties, and this season has shown fearlessness on the track that Wolff has suggested could lead to the championship being decided by one contender taking out the other.

Hamilton after Sunday’s win in Saudi Arabia repeatedly referred to his vast F1 experience and record of seven titles. It might have been gamesmanship — Verstappen’s championship battles were in lower divisions and Hamilton could attempt to gain an edge by rattling his rival’s confidence.

The two seem to differ on the rules of racing. Verstappen in Saudi Arabia cut a corner to surge into the lead, but was later ordered to return the position as penalty — and when he slowed to allow Hamilton to pass him, Hamilton instead ran into the back of the Red Bull.

The two still didn’t see eye-to-eye as they sat side-by-side in the post-race news conference.

“From my understanding, I know that I can’t overtake someone and go off track and then keep the position,” said Hamilton, “but I think that’s well known between all us drivers but it doesn’t apply to one of us, I guess.”

Verstappen didn’t flinch.

“I think lately we’re talking more about white lines and penalties than actually proper Formula One racing,” said Verstappen, “and that’s, I think, a little bit of a shame.”

Come Sunday in Abu Dhabi, where Hamilton is a five-time winner and Verstappen led all 55 laps in last year’s dominating victory, the two will attempt to settle it themselves without race control involvement. Both teams are ready.

“It’s a straight-out fight as it has been for the entire year,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “We have one shot and it’s time to take it.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris slams ‘worst rule ever invented’ that benefited Max Verstappen

Lando Norris says a rule allowing work to be done on cars during red flags is dispensing ill-deserved fortune during races and having a huge impact on their outcome.The McLaren driver had already pitted at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when the flags came out on Sunday, with others who had not yet been in then undertaking a tyre change, meaning they didn’t lose any time in the race itself.Norris labelled it a “crap” ruling, even as he acknowledged his team benefited from it with the other driver, Daniel Ricciardo, boxing during the red flag to finish fifth -...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Saudi Arabian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen duel likened to Senna-Prost as F1 title fight ends final battles

After eight months of drama, unpredictability and increasing tension, 2021's world champion will either be crowned at this week's inaugural Saudi Arabian GP - where Verstappen could clinch his maiden crown if Hamilton endures a difficult weekend - or at next week's season finale in Abu Dhabi in what could prove a winner-takes-all showdown.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
Taylor Daily Press

Lewis Hamilton in trouble over controversial Mercedes sponsorship deal: ‘I didn’t know anything about it’ | Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken when it comes to social issues and abuses in the world. Tonight after qualifying – Where he took first place after a mistake from Verstappen He was questioned about a controversial sponsorship deal with his Mercedes team. “We’ll see if that logo stays on the car.”
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

These Skateboards Are Made From Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car

Do you want to own an F1 car? Unless you're here to moan about how mean we are to Teslas, the answer is most likely yes. Unfortunately, unless you're the guys over at Genius Garage, you can't. The best you can hope for is the Mercedes-AMG One, which uses a watered-down engine from the 2016 Mercedes F1 car.
CARS
firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula One Racing#Title Fight#F1#Drive To Survive#Red Bull#Monza
Reuters

Verstappen wins first F1 title in last lap drama

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton's Mercedes team took the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth year...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘What a joke’, ‘It can’t be right’: Lewis Hamilton pipped to Formula One title

A breathless and chaotic climax to the Formula One season which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped to the championship title left viewers angry and confused.With Hamilton effectively needing to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take the crown ahead of Max Verstappen he held a comfortable lead over his rival in the late stages of the race.A title battle we will never forgetThank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021But a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with Hamilton’s lead erased – and Verstappen...
TENNIS
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Your Own Model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 Race Car for a Cool $35,000

The 2021 Formula 1 season may be in its final week, but a new model can help distract you until the competition returns next spring. Amalgam Collection has just unveiled a new series of hand-built Formula 1 models led by a quarter-size recreation of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car. The collection’s limited-edition flagship sports the same livery the seven-time champion’s racer was wearing when he passed Michael Schumacher to become the winningest driver in the competition’s history at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The product of three years of development, the W11 was Mercedes-AMG’s attempt to overcome its long-term...
MOTORSPORTS
Times Leader

Hamilton’s win takes thrilling F1 season to final showdown

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The increasingly tense Formula One title fight between defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his formidable challenger, Max Verstappen, will head to the last race of the season with the fierce rivals level on points. Next weekend’s Abu Dhabi showdown will see...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Max Verstappen downplays Lewis Hamilton’s extra experience in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen admits seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is “better prepared” for a title fight but does not believe the extra experience gives his rival the upper hand with two races remaining.While Hamilton seeks a record eighth drivers’ crown, Verstappen is looking to claim his first title after a fine season with Red Bull.The Dutchman sits eight points clear at the top of the standings but heads into this weekend’s F1 debut in Saudi Arabia on the back foot, with Hamilton winning the last two races in Brazil and Qatar.Hamilton, 36, claimed his first title back in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull’s Christian Horner reveals moment Max Verstappen showed he could handle pressure of F1 title fight

Max Verstappen is showing “impressive maturity” as he battles Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said, and the Dutchman is racing “better than ever” as a result. Verstappen leads title rival Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and he could win his maiden championship in Jeddah if results go his way. Seven-time champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings by winning the past two races in Brazil and Qatar, but the 24-year-old has limited the damage...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen produced ‘insane’ lap to beat Lewis Hamilton to crucial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen produced the an “insane” lap to beat title rival Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Sunday’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed. The Red Bull driver, who is aiming to win the Formula One world title for the first time, overturned the early pace shown by Hamilton and Mercedes to finish fastest in Saturday’s qualifying session. Verstappen benefitted from an important tow from teammate Sergio Perez to set a blistering time of 1:22.109 and go almost half a second faster than Hamilton on the first lap of Q3. Hamilton was able...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix trailing Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship, having cut the gap with back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar. While Verstappen can mathematically be crowned world champion on Sunday in Jeddah, Hamilton and his Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Key moments in F1's thrilling title battle

Chaos, crashes and controversy - the 2021 Formula 1 season has had it all - and sets up a thrilling winner-takes-all finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It has been a roller-coaster year with the championship lead changing hands a number of times over the course of the 21 races, but Hamilton's win in Saudi Arabia last time out means the pair head to Abu Dhabi dead level.
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Hamilton vs Verstappen: how F1’s greatest title battle came down to the wire

With Australia still not entertaining visitors due to Covid-19, F1’s opening race was moved from Melbourne to Bahrain, where pre-season testing suggested that Mercedes’ long-running dominance at the front could be under threat. But we’d been down that road several times before, hadn’t we?. Max Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner likens Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen F1 title fight to Squid Game

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has likened the Formula One title fight to Squid Game as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle for the championship in Abu Dhabi.The pair are locked on 369.5 points in the drivers’ standings, with the Red Bull of Verstappen having the advantage of winning one more race than Hamilton over the course of an enthralling season.Red Bull and Mercedes are also still contesting the constructors’ championship, although the latter hold a strong 28-point lead in that fight.However, for the first time since 1974, two drivers enter the last race of a season neck-and-neck and,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

680K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy