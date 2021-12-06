ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

By Traci Taylor
 7 days ago
Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve...

DoYouRemember?

Lauren Lane From ‘The Nanny’ Is Now 60 And Has Quit Hollywood

Lauren Lane is an actress best known for her role as C.C. Babcock on the ’90s series The Nanny. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. She went on to receive her Master’s degree in the advanced training program at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.
ARLINGTON, TX
ourcommunitynow.com

SNL actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies in Spokane

Writer, producer, actor and comedian Peter Aykroyd died on Nov. 6 of natural causes. He was 65. He would have turned 66 on Nov. 19. Aykroyd was an Emmy-nominated actor and writer for Saturday Night Live for its 1979-198- season.
SPOKANE, WA
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Snow White,’ Rachel Zegler Is Living Her Own Hollywood Fairytale

One tweet is all it took. “Thank me when you’re famous,” wrote Rachel Zegler’s friend Makena Reynolds, who sent the then-highschooler a tweet in 2019 announcing an open casting call for “West Side Story.” One “I-don’t-know-how-I-booked-it” self-tape and several months of callbacks later, Zegler got the part. She was going to be Maria in Steven Spielberg’s newest musical adaptation. “It’s kind of crazy to look back on that girl who was singing show tunes in her bathroom, and I wonder what she would think of me now,” the 20-year-old tells Variety. The young actress says hers was the second self-tape Spielberg saw during casting...
CELEBRITIES
