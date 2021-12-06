Students who record fights could face suspension, local principal says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Big changes are on the way for Butler High School students as new safety rules go into effect on Monday.

School leaders said they’ve seen an increase in fights across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Principal Vincent Golden sent a letter to families last week outlining the new rules and procedures.

First, all students will have to take part in conflict resolution training. Second, recording fights or other inappropriate behavior will be grounds for suspension. And third, students who refuse to disperse during a fight could face suspension.

“It’s like a competition now with the children posting on Facebook and Instagram,” parent Liria Cisneros-Reyes said. “It’s kind of, like, a challenge now.”

The school is putting tougher rules in place to discourage fights in schools.

The move comes three years after a student was shot and killed on campus. Parents and school leaders have been calling for safety changes since that deadly shooting in 2018.

Police said a student shot and killed a classmate in the halls shortly before school started. Since then, outreach programs, church leaders and other community groups have come together to try to figure out how to stop the violence.

“It also stops, like, the promotion, like fighting is OK,” parent Charlayna Proctor said.

Proctor has two children at Butler High and said schools must do something to curb violence.

“It’s where you’re a little afraid to even send your kids to school because of what might happen today,” she said.

Below is the letter sent to parents from Principal Vincent Golden:

Dear Butler Families,

This is Principal Golden with pertinent information. David W. Butler High School is a school of academic excellence and great citizenship. Staff and students at Butler has the following three overarching goals: safety for all, strong academics, and positive social and emotional health. Today I am addressing you because I have implemented new rules and procedures that will assist our school with reaching and maintaining our goals.

We have observed an increase in physical altercations, which can serve as a deterrent to our safe and orderly learning environment. These altercations are not acceptable and will continue to be addressed with appropriate consequences. Daily, we express to our scholars the importance of conflict resolution and remind them of the many staff members we have on campus to assist with issues or concerns they may have with their peers.

Sadly, not all students have taken advantage of this resource. To help our school maintain an effective and orderly learning environment, the following rules/procedures will be implemented, beginning Monday, December 6, 2021.

All students will participate in a conflict resolution training to assist them with the skills, knowledge and confidence to effectively manage and turn around conflict situations in a clear, assertive and constructive manner. Videoing physical altercations or any other inappropriate acts is not permitted. Students who are identified videoing physical altercations or any other inappropriate acts will have their phone confiscated and could receive a consequence up to 5 days OSS. Parent or Guardian must retrieve the phone from the school. According to CMS Code of Student Conduct Rule 7, Insubordination – A student will comply with the lawful direction of any authorized staff member while in school, participating in a school activity or on school property. All students are expected to behave in a respectable manner. This includes, but is not limited to, complying with the direction or instruction of a staff member, not walking away from a staff member while being spoken to, and speaking to staff in an appropriate manner. Students who refuse to disperse when witnessing an incident could receive a consequence up to 2 days OSS. According to the CMS Code of Student Conduct Rule 26 G – A student who witnesses an incident under this rule shall disperse at the request of staff members. (A student who is videoing and not dispersing would be in violation of Rule 26 G).

David W. Butler High School staff desires to provide students with effective teaching and learning daily and to return each student home safe. We ask that you continue to partner with us to make this a reality. Please consistently remind your student to follow school rules and to inform you or an adult on campus of any conflict they may have that can lead to any inappropriate actions.

We look forward to a productive year of learning, creating positive high school memories for students, and a safe and orderly learning environment. Thank you for all you do.

