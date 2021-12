Bravo to John Mitterholzer of the Gund Foundation for his Dec. 3 cleveland.com guest column calling for faster and more ambitious action on climate change from our regional and state leaders, “As the world’s 26th largest emitter, Ohio can make a climate-change difference.” I think it is the rare Ohioan who knows that our state ranks among nations such as Vietnam and Ukraine in terms of our carbon emissions. Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are taking meaningful action, but Mitterholzer is right that we need to move further faster.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO