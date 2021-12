Mandatory, supervised quarantine facilities have popped up throughout Australia for any citizen who has been in close contact with a COVID positive patient…which is how 26-year-old Australian resident Hayley Hodgson found herself at the Center of National Resilience in Howard Springs. During a recent interview with UnHerd, Hodgson — who continually tested negative while there — details what the camps are really like on the inside. Glenn says stories like her’s show how — from the beginning of the pandemic — Australia has been the perfect example for how a nation can slide into authoritarianism...which is why it’s more important than ever for Americans find their line and HOLD IT.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO