Gallery: Cheriton Christmas Parade

Santa Claus will be escorted by the fire department for two nights soon visiting streets in the Town of Exmore (and some areas just outside of Exmore). Santa Claus will be on top of the fire-engine with kids/families coming out to see Santa Claus on the fire-engine as it is driving by. Once again, this year Santa Claus will not be getting off the fire-engine and meeting with kids; will be wishing all a Merry Christmas from the fire-engine. Kids (with their parents) are asked to step outside to see Santa Claus, keeping a safe distance from the fire-trucks, as he is visiting your neighborhood; each night starts around 5:30PM.

EXMORE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO