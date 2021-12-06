Gallery: Cheriton Christmas Parade

RICHFORD — Nearly everyone in Richford braved the cold on Saturday evening for the town’s holiday vehicle parade. As the hour struck five-o-clock, dozens of people, bundled up in their snow gear, migrated from all corners of Richford to Main Street. Storefront owners came out of their shops squinting in the cold, peering down the snowy street in anticipation of a glittery group of festive vehicles. Neighborhood children pressed their faces up against the glass on their living room windows, anxious for the light parade.
Comments / 0