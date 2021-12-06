ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Ex-Yankees, Mets stars headline Golden Days Era Committee selections

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hall called Sunday for some of MLB’s all-time greats. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were elected by the Golden Days Era Committee, “which considered a 10-person ballot comprised of candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from...

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Legendary Mets manager Gil Hodges elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

Statistically speaking, no one has had a more thorough wait than Gil Hodges to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Before Sunday, Hodges appeared on various Hall of Fame ballots 34 times, receiving more than 3,000 votes from Baseball Writers’ Association of America members, living Hall of Famers on various committees, and so on and so forth.
MLB
104.1 WIKY

Princeton Native to National Baseball Hall of Fame

Princeton native and Petersburg High School graduate Gil Hodges is among a class of six players voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday. Hodges’ entrance to the hall of fame was through the Golden Days Era committee whose candidates made their mark on...
PRINCETON, IN
theScore

Previewing the Hall of Fame's 2022 Golden Days era ballot

On Sunday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce results from its 2022 Era Committee elections. This year, ballots for the Early Baseball (for candidates whose primary contributions came before 1950) and Golden Days (1950-69) eras are considering players, managers, executives, pioneers, and umpires for election as part of the class of 2022.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Ed Kranepool
Person
Carl Erskine
Person
Ron Swoboda
Person
Whitey Herzog
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jerry Koosman
Person
Jim Kaat
Chicago Tribune

Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil are voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by special committees, but Dick Allen falls 1 vote short

“The Cuban Comet” has landed in Cooperstown. Minnie Miñoso was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday along with two others with Chicago connections, Jim Kaat and Buck O’Neil. Miñoso, a former White Sox great, was one of four players elected through the Golden Days Era committee, joining Kaat — who also spent time with the Sox — Gil Hodges and Tony Oliva. “This tremendous honor would ...
MLB
hope.edu

Baseball's Jim Kaat to be Inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Hope College pitcher Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer. Kaat, who earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors in 1957, went on to pitch in Major League Baseball for 25 seasons and win 283 games. Kaat was drafted by...
MLB
1075thefan.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
MLB
Forward

A baseball star and all-around mensch finally makes it to the Hall of Fame

The news that Gil Hodges, former Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman and New York Mets manager, has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, should make the Jews already present in that hallowed spot kvell. Including the late Marvin Miller, the longtime player’s union executive who was belatedly inducted into the Hall this year on the second day of Rosh Hashanah.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Half a Dozen Era Committee Honorees for the Hall of Fame… But Not Without Heartbreak

Sunday evening’s announcement of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Early Baseball and Golden Days Era Committee voting results brought a mixture of elation and sadness, as well as some measure of closure. Six candidates were elected to the Hall via the two ballots for long-retired players and managers, including three of its most famous omissions (Early Baseball’s Buck O’Neil, and Golden Days’ Gil Hodges and Minnie Miñoso), two of the three living candidates (Golden Days’ Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva), and a pioneer who stands as the first professional Black player in history (Bud Fowler). But as a bracing reminder of near-misses and the collision between baseball and human mortality, Dick Allen — who died on December 7, 2020, one day before his candidacy would have been considered if not for the coronavirus pandemic — fell a single vote short of election for the second time in a row.
BASEBALL
