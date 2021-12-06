ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4 expert views on how to accelerate investment in green buildings and decarbonize cities

By Vincent Minier, Oliver Tsai
World Economic Forum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCities are major carbon emitters and with urban populations set to rise it's imperative we decarbonize existing and future buildings. Some city stakeholders are taking action towards this global effort but the scale of investment must be accelerated. Four experts shared their thoughts on how to boost investment in...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

India says climate commitments ambitious yet achievable

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday. Separately, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he...
ENVIRONMENT
EconoMonitor

Decarbonization and “Greenflation”

Accelerating the transition toward low or net-zero carbon emissions is necessary to keep global warming at theoretically safe levels. That will likely bring price shocks associated with rising metal prices, energy costs, and carbon taxes – what has been called “greenflation”. Greening the economy will also require public spending and redistributive policies.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

5 barriers to using recycled materials to boost the circular economy

Recycled materials could be used across manufacturing to make production processes greener and more sustainable. Significant challenges remain in terms of gaining widespread buy-in from manufacturers to use of recycled materials instead of virgin raw materials, however. Investment to scale up recycled material production processes, the use of high-quality data...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Can Sustainability Progress and Corporate Profits Co-Exist?

All companies want to be more sustainable, and clients, consumers, government regulators and even Wall Street are increasingly demanding that they are. But companies also need to be profitable. Sustainability comes with up-front costs that can be hard to embrace, even when they are canceled out by financial returns down the road. It’s a matter of readjusting mindset and balancing myopic vision with long-term thinking. Our Nov. 22 webinar “Viewing Sustainability Like an Investor” gathered experts from all sides of the issue to discuss the timely topic of weighing progress and profit. Speakers included: Dr. Jesse Daystar, Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#High Rise Building#Green Buildings#Renewable Energy#Commercial Real Estate
county17.com

Let’s not exaggerate carbon capture’s promises

The last few years have seen a rash of federal research grant awards, media announcements and actions by the Wyoming Legislature, all betting on the future of carbon capture, utilization and storage. The technology has been in the experimental phase for decades, but the imminence of coal-fired power plant retirements and the imperative to reduce carbon emissions have given it new urgency.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How to improve digital economy regulation through increased transparency

There is a knowledge gap in tracking digital economy regulation. The lack of shared global best practices hampers innovation and increases the risk of digital fragmentation. Data governance and online platforms are two recent key regulation hotspots. Life is full of ironies. The internet was to herald an era of...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

5 ways for sustainably minded companies to build a post-pandemic work model

The pandemic has accelerated workforce trends already in play. Moving forward, organizations must balance sustainability with supporting employee needs. The wealth of new data from heightened digitalization can drive this transformation. COVID-19 has transformed the very nature of the employee-employer relationship, accelerating trends that were already in play and calling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

A guide to your digital carbon footprint – and how to lower it

During the first months of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in 2020, internet use grew by 40%, ultimately demanding 42.6 million megawatt-hours of additional electricity. Fifty million tons of electronic waste are generated every year. It is important that we dispose of electronics correctly and try alternative methods if we no longer need them.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Oceans could be harnessed to remove carbon from air, say US science leaders

The United States should undertake a major research program into how the oceans could be artificially harnessed to remove carbon dioxide from the air, says a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Scientists are increasingly coming around to the position that reducing carbon emissions may...
ENVIRONMENT
njitvector.com

The World Meets for Climate Change

A significant conference for our planet, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. At COP26, the twenty-sixth iteration of the conference, big carbon emitters like the United States, China and India agreed with more than 200 countries on tackling climate change. According to The Guardian, scientists “estimate that emissions must be reduced to net-zero by 2050 if the world is to have a good chance of remaining within the 1.5C threshold.” The 1.5C threshold is the preferred temperature rise, described as a “must-have” to prevent sudden catastrophic consequences in the world. According to The Guardian, “1.5C would still result in rising sea levels, bleaching of coral reefs, increase in heat waves, droughts, floods, fierce storms, but these would be far less than the extremes associated with a rise of 2C.” After weeks of discussion, agreements regarding deforestation, methane use reduction, carbon use, and the U.S.-China agreement became somewhat real.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Climate tech’s newest unicorn makes chemicals from sugar, not fossil fuels

At a new industrial plant making chemicals in Houston, what you might notice first is what isn’t there. “You’ll notice that there’s no wastewater discharge, or air emissions, and that the entire plant is run off electricity rather than giant coal-fired burners,” says Sean Hunt, chief technology officer of Solugen, the startup that built the plant.
ENVIRONMENT
Pitchfork

Secretly Label Group Sets “Climate Positive by 2026” Pledge

Secretly—the company behind labels including Secretly Canadian, Jagjaguwar, Dead Oceans, Ghostly, Numero Group, and Justin Vernon and the Dessner brothers’ 37d03d—has unveiled a sustainability plan and pledged to become “carbon positive” by 2026. The company outlined a sustainability plan that begins with carbon offsets as...
ENVIRONMENT
atlanticcitynews.net

IACC and TEFF to host 'Aarambh 1 - Sowing the Seeds of Sustainability' Conclave

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Riding high on the backdrop of the Glasgow Conclave and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Pune, in collaboration with The Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF), as the knowledge partner, is proud to announce their global and virtual conclave - 'Aarambh 1-Sowing the Seeds of Sustainability'.
ENVIRONMENT
Billboard

Secretly Group Releases Sustainability Plan, Aims to Be ‘Climate Positive’ by 2026

Over the course of its 25-year history, Secretly Group has made numerous stabs at implementing more environmentally friendly practices — from nearly eliminating its usage of plastic jewel cases to installing a solar array on its main warehouse. Now, the company is unveiling a wide-ranging sustainability plan designed to cut down on its greenhouse gas emissions across the board.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

5 talent sourcing strategies for the future workforce of mining and metals companies

Mining and metals companies need to adapt to a changing workforce that can support digitalization and decarbonization. Traditional methods of finding and retaining talent need updating to reflect employees with new skillsets and values. A new report from Accenture and the World Economic Forum defines which skills will be needed...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

ESG Book aims to 'disrupt' sustainability sector with free data

Finance institutions are supporting the ESG Book which makes sustainability data available and comparable for all stakeholders. Companies can use ESG Book at no cost to disclose, manage and keep ownership of their ESG data in real-time. HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Swiss Re have thrown their support behind ESG Book,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on green finance: doing business as if the planet mattered

Last week, Shell walked away from 170 million barrels of oil off the coast of Shetland, declaring the “economic case for investment” too weak. As might be expected with such a politically sensitive venture, there has been much speculation about what other factors might have been at play, whether pressure from Nicola Sturgeon or from Whitehall. But let’s try another question: how did Shell ever decide that there was an economic case? After all, the energy giant does not deny that its entire business will have to change. It advertises its “target to become a net zero emissions” company by 2050, publishes a “sustainability report” and partners with environmental organisations around the world. Yet little of this environmental awareness shows up in the hard numbers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

