Video: Holy Crap, The Lions Won

It may be Thursday, but we’re still all smiles from the Detroit Lions’ last-second victory over the Minnesota Vikings. I’ve already seen some terrible takes across the internet suggesting that it’s “embarrassing” how Lions fans, players and owners are celebrating their first win of the season, and I’m here to tell you that those people are horrible haters of joy. For all the work that these players and coaches put in, and all of the disappointment and frustration we’ve been through, we’re allowed to party a little bit—and just about any sane person would do the same.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO