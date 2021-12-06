ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Video: Holy Crap, The Lions Won

By Ryan Logan
wcsx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you some how missed it yesterday the Lions finally got in the win column with a last minute touchdown to beat the Vikings…. Even with some questionable coaching calls and time management problems the Lions were...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions game-winning TD set to Titanic music is amazing [Video]

On Sunday, the Lions seemingly tried everything they could to blow a two-score game against the Minnesota Vikings, but when all was said and done, they scored a game-winning TD as time expired to pick up their first win of the season. By now, you have probably seen Jared Goff’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jared Goff’s GF reacts to Lions’ first win while in SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to their first win of the season in Week 13. Naturally, a lot of fans were hyped, including his model girlfriend Christen Harper. Harper was on a swimsuit photoshoot for Sports Illustrated during the Lions’ game on Sunday, so she was unable to watch the contest. However, she was updated by all the happenings and couldn’t contain her emotions when Goff threw the game-winning TD for the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Crap#Coaching#Time Management#Clock#American Football#Oxford#Cbs#Onepride#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: Gmac Cash Raps About Detroit Lions' First 2021 Win

The Detroit Lions' dramatic first win of the season on Sunday over Minnesota prompts rapper Gmac Cash to post a song on social media titled "Lions Win." 'cuz the Lions won a game. If the Lions win, n-----, then we all win. Even though our record like 1 and 10.
NFL
Lake Geneva Regional News

COLUMN: The Lions won a game, feels like the Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions, a franchise notorious for having inept management, lackluster talent and a new coach in what seems like every other year, finally won a football game. The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 last week Sunday, Dec. 5, on a last second touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Lions score walk-off touchdown for first win of season

The Detroit Lions will not go winless in 2021. They made sure of it in dramatic fashion, too. The Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on Sunday, and they did so with a walk-off touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired. It prompted a pretty wild scene of celebration at Ford Field.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

VIDEO: Detroit Lions, Josh Reynolds mic’d up in dramatic win over Vikings

It may be Thursday, but we’re still all smiles from the Detroit Lions’ last-second victory over the Minnesota Vikings. I’ve already seen some terrible takes across the internet suggesting that it’s “embarrassing” how Lions fans, players and owners are celebrating their first win of the season, and I’m here to tell you that those people are horrible haters of joy. For all the work that these players and coaches put in, and all of the disappointment and frustration we’ve been through, we’re allowed to party a little bit—and just about any sane person would do the same.
NFL
FanSided

When is the last time the Detroit Lions won in Denver?

The Detroit Lions will hit the road to take on the Broncos this week, so when’s the last time they won in Denver?. After getting their first win of the season in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will hit the road to Denver this weekend to take on the 6-6 Broncos.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy