The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO