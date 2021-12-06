Walgreens To Explore Options For UK's Boots Pharmacy Chain: Sky News
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has reportedly lined up Goldman Sachs to advise it on reviewing options for Britain's high street chemist, Boots.
- Spinning the chain off into a separately listed company could also be a possibility, reported Sky News.
- Boots operates a network of 2200 stores and employs 55,000 people.
- In recent months, the speculation has been in the air that WBA might contemplate a sale of its British retail business, following the disposal of its European distribution arm, Alliance Healthcare, for $6.5 billion earlier this year.
- Sky News report suggests that private equity funds will inevitably be among the suitors for Boots.
- According to one analyst, the pharmacy chain's value is between £10 billion - £12 billion, although it is unclear whether any emerging bids will be tabled within that range.
- The likely valuation would be closer to half that range per another market source.
- The report quoted US-based Walgreens saying, "However, it is accurate that WBA announced a renewed set of priorities and strategic direction for the Group in October, which includes a more pointed focus on North America and on healthcare."
- Earlier this week, Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) agreed for Walgreens to acquire the remaining 30% share of their GEHE Pharma Handel and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland joint venture in Germany.
- Price Action: WBA shares closed 4.28% higher at $46.53 on Friday.
