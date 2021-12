According to latest report, the global PACS and RIS market is estimated to account for US$ 5,169.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028. A PACS is a digital storage device that stores patient images. A RIS is a digital file server that stores a patient’s information. Unlike PACS, RIS can be integrated with other patient information systems. If a physician is using a specific type of imaging software, a LIS can be accessed from another location. Both of these systems are very useful to healthcare providers. Basically they are digital storage device that manages all the images captured by a medical facility. This type of imaging system is crucial to digital diagnostic radiology departments. It enables radiologists to view images in real-time as they are acquired and maximizes the information they obtain from the initial study. A PACS works in a single environment and integrates with existing IT systems so that it can access and manage all patient images.

