"They were a total disaster. I just wanted to finish the championship whatever the position was." This was how Fabio Quartararo began to reflect on his historic MotoGP title success at the conclusion of October's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He was referring to the final three rounds of the 2020 campaign, his second in MotoGP, which had started with wins in the first two races and ended with his title hopes crumbling to nothing after a nightmare end to a season in which he would ultimately finish eighth.

