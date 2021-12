Morocco has extended its travel ban on all inbound international flights.The north African country imposed the measure on 29 November in response to fears over the then-newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.It was initially slated to last two weeks and was due to lift today, 13 December.However, the government has now confirmed that the ban will be in place until at least 31 December.Maritime travel from Spain and France, which usually offer regular ferry services, also remains suspended.“The Moroccan authorities decided to extend the flight suspension on all flights into and out of Morocco until midnight on Friday 31 December 2021,”...

