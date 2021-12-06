ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain and Wind Monday, Cold Through Mid-Week

By Heidi Moore, Chief Meteorologist
WVNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind advisory is in effect for NW Pocahontas county until 1 AM on Tuesday. Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Calmer, quieter, & cooler day ahead

We are dry by Sunday morning and things look nice, but chilly to end the weekend. Highs will return to the low and mid 40s and we will see sunshine return to the region. Monday brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature wise. We go from the 30s back to the 50s for most, as sunny skies and southerly winds become the dominant weather feature of the day. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south and should last through the middle of December.
ENVIRONMENT
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern through mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Much of the eastern half of the country remains warmer than normal as the jet stream has lifted north forcing the cold air into Canada. The air is dry over Ohio. Other than some scattered high clouds, it will be a sunny day ahead. Afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees. Partly cloudy sky tonight. The wind goes light overnight. This will allow for more of a temperature fall. It’ll be around 30 degrees by early morning. Partly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures again around 50 degrees. A south wind ramps up Wednesday. Even warmer air builds in. This could lead to a few morning showers, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures surge well in the 50s. A very warm Wednesday night and windy. Temperatures are expected to warm to around 60 degrees by Thursday morning.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Before A Sharp Drop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies and warmer temps as we begin an impressive December warmup. After a mild Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, we spent much of the day in the 30s with windy conditions. Our winds at ORD hit 49 mph with gusts to 59 mph. Today, winds will be 15-20 from the SW with gusts to 35. Sunny and upper 40s today, to the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday, then a sharp drop. Dec 12 Norm- 37 Sat- 58 (pre-dawn) Today- 48 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today- Sunny with a high of 48. Tonight- Clear, 34. Monday- Sunny and 51.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Common Sense
fox35orlando.com

3 cold fronts push through nation but leave Florida unaffected

ORLANDO, Fla. - While the rest of the nation cools down as we head into the holidays, a big ridge of subtropical high pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico will drift toward Florida, arriving next weekend and keeping our weather warm. Being late-fall, three cold fronts will try to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy