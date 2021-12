Portland, Oregon. Earth. (December 1, 2021)- Ecliptic Brewing is releasing four versions of their award-winning Orange Giant Barleywine this December. Along with the classic, which Ecliptic has brewed every year since 2014, there will also be a brand-new Triple Dry-Hopped Edition. Both beers will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft as part of Ecliptic’s Special Release Series. The brewery will also release two barrel-aged versions as part of their Reserve Series: Rye Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged, in 500ml bottles and draft.

