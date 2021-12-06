ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecliptic Brewing releases 2021 Orange Giant Barleywine in 4 Flavors

By Ezra Johnson-Greenough
newschoolbeer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you believe that barleywine is life, you will probably be excited to learn that Ecliptic Brewing’s multiple time gold medal winning barleywine Orange Giant is back for 2021 in 4 different versions. The classic fresh version of Orange Giant Barleywine has been released every year since 2014 and will be...

newschoolbeer.com

