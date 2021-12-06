Ecliptic Brewing releases 2021 Orange Giant Barleywine in 4 Flavors

Heinz and Terry’s have collaborated on a product sure to divide the nation, with what they are calling a “world-first festive mash-up you didn’t know you needed”.The unlikely partnership has resulted in the Chocolate Orange mayo, a blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere and an extra dose of orange oil.The concoction is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season”, the brands said in a statement.However, only 200 lucky winners will get to sample the unusual condiment, as it...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO