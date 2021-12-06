ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

By DALATOU MAMAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Extremist gunmen attacked a military camp in Niger near...

www.timesdaily.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Killings, Kidnappings Send Thousands of Nigerians Fleeing to Niger

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency says more than 11,500 Nigerians have fled to neighboring Niger over the last month, seeking refuge from increasingly violent, deadly attacks by armed groups. In November, armed groups repeatedly attacked villages in Sokoto state in Nigeria's northwest. U.N. officials express alarm at the frequency,...
AFRICA
WNMT AM 650

Gunmen free more than 260 inmates in Nigerian jail attack

ABUJA (Reuters) – Gunmen freed more than 260 inmates during an attack on a prison in Nigeria’s central city of Jos, officials said, in the country’s fourth such raid this year. The attackers opened fire on guards on Sunday evening, starting a gunbattle that left one guard and nine prisoners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
Times Daily

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
MILITARY
The Independent

Mass funeral held for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian armed forces

A mass funeral for 15 civilians killed by India’s security forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland was conducted on Monday amid tight security.Hundreds of mourners attended the service led by the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The state government had earlier announced compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,992) each to the families of the deceased.The killing of the civilians has revived harsh criticism of the actions of the Indian security forces and of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that grants such forces sweeping powers ranging from arresting people without producing warrants and the right to shoot...
INDIA
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Times Daily

Gunman opens fire in Moscow services center, kills 2 people

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people Tuesday, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask, authorities and Russia media said. Four other people were wounded. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Thai court affirms tycoon's prison sentence for poaching

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a three-year, two-month prison sentence for a top construction tycoon in connection with a poaching incident in a wildlife sanctuary in which a black panther was shot and cooked over a campfire. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ASIA
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
The Independent

As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services.Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries — 12 of whom remain held hostage.But several confirmed, without giving details, that they had sent some staff out of the country and have been forced to temporarily cut back aid operations.Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups...
CHARITIES

