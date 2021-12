Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed contracts with five new US clients, including three physician practices, a home health agency and a hospice provider. “We are pleased to be adding three primary care practices, a home health agency and a hospice care provider as new clients. These five new contracts will add over 2,000 new Medicare patients to our platform in Q1 Calendar Year 2022 at an average revenue of over $50 USD per patient per month. Onboarding will begin in the new year, " says Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO