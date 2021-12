"STRIKES" Yes, yes, yes! Made by none other than Adri Rooney in bowling for her senior year at Burns High School. Rooney started bowling in 2011 for the Special Olympics. This will be her tenth year bowling. She was so excited to get her first strike. The last two years Rooney had to bowl virtually because of Covid. Rooney loves others and is a positive person. It is hard for her to meet others and have fun through virtual bowling. This mean there is no one bowling from other towns at the same time. In the Special Olympics bowling has mostly the same rules except for a few exceptions. The youth compete just as hard as others, if not harder.

