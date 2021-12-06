The Hawaii Big Game Club Shootout returns

The Hempfield Area Marching Band isn’t missing a beat. After sitting idle for most of last year because of the covid-19 pandemic, the band will return to Hawaii this spring. They will perform at Pearl Harbor and march in the Honolulu Festival Parade, said band Director Brian Tychinski. The jazz band will also perform at the Ala Moana Centerstage as part of the festival.

