The Hawaii Big Game Club Shootout returns

A time-lapse video shows snow piling up around a telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii’s Big Island – nearly 14,000 feet above sea level. WRC’s Somara Theodore shares the video, and has the latest winter forecast back on the mainland.Dec. 4, 2021.
The 2021-2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay will go on — that is, if waves and conditions meet the criteria during the holding period, which opens today and runs through Feb. 28, event organizer the Eddie Aikau Foundation announced on social media. In 2020 the holding period was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Hempfield Area Marching Band isn’t missing a beat. After sitting idle for most of last year because of the covid-19 pandemic, the band will return to Hawaii this spring. They will perform at Pearl Harbor and march in the Honolulu Festival Parade, said band Director Brian Tychinski. The jazz band will also perform at the Ala Moana Centerstage as part of the festival.
Day 1 of the December 2021 Blacks Camp Big Cat Shootout was a messy one. Lots of rain fell during the day, making for a muddy mess at the weigh-in site. The event was held at Blacks Camp in Santee Cooper Country on Dec. 10. But the anglers didn’t mind...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd will be heading to the Big Easy later this month to play in the New Orleans Bowl sources to WSAZ this afternoon. They will be taking on the 16th ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun on Saturday December 18th and it’s a 9:15 EST kickoff.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on for a 56-53 victory over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers (8-1) were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season.
Last week, Tiger Woods was emphatic that he would never again be a full-time player on the PGA Tour because of the serious leg injuries he sustained in a high-speed car crash in February. But Woods conceded that he could “play a round here and there,” which he called “a little hit and giggle.”
