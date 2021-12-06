ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain sees 'green shoots' of recovery from trucker crisis

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kq1vu_0dF71oub00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain still has an acute shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers but the rate at which people are leaving the sector is at least slowing, an industry group said on Monday.

Logistics UK, which represents freight and haulage businesses, estimates the country lacks around 120,000 drivers, shortages that have disrupted supply chains and left gaps on supermarket shelves.

That reflects the tens of thousands who returned to the European Union after Brexit and the cancellation of 40,000 truck driver tests during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Logistics UK said the number of HGV drivers fell 44,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the same time in 2019, leaving the workforce 14% smaller than it was at the outset of the pandemic.

However, that represents an improvement on the fall of 72,000, or 23.4%, in the second quarter.

“It is still at an acute level but we are beginning to see those little green shoots that we couldn’t see before” said Director of Policy Elizabeth de Jong.

Early signs of improvement included applications for provisional licences three times higher than pre-pandemic levels and a 25.6% increase in HGV driver testing in the third quarter versus 2019.

Pay increases of up to 29% were helping, as were promises to invest in improving driver facilities.

The government is also investing in “Skills Bootcamps” to train up to 5,000 people, while apprenticeships have been introduced to attract younger drivers.

In October the government announced 4,700 temporary visas for overseas drivers for food supply and 300 for fuel supply for a three-month period, following a fuel crisis.

De Jong said the government has not told Logistics UK how many of these visas have been issued. The industry group said in a report that much more needs to be done.

“Without further progress on training, visas rules and HGV facilities...shortages will exacerbate existing disruption to supply chains, further embed inflation above the Bank of England’s 2% target and hamper the UK’s development as a modern, digital economy,” it said.

It said consumers may notice reduced ranges at online retailers and longer delivery times this Christmas.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

London stocks muted after Omicron warning

(Reuters) - UK’s main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a ‘phenomenal rate’ in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the domestically...
MARKETS
Reuters

Britain launches 285 million stg a year renewables auction round

(Reuters) - Britain on Monday opened applications for its biggest renewable energy auction round to date, offering 285 million pounds($376.97 million) in funding to help deliver on its climate targets, the government said. “By generating more renewable energy in the UK, we can ensure greater energy independence by moving away...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Truck Drivers#Inflation#Hgv#The European Union
Reuters

Most UK manufacturers raising prices since at least 2000-survey

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The number of British manufacturers raising prices has hit its highest in at least two decades, according to a survey published on Monday as the Bank of England considers whether to head off inflation pressure with an interest rate hike this week. Trade body Make...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said on Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights. The European Union had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of diesel additive Adblue is serious, but we can stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

PVH Sees ‘Green Shoots’ in North America Despite Lack of Tourists

Click here to read the full article. Stephen Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp., took Wall Street analysts on a tour of the company’s global business on Thursday, pointing to market share gains in Europe, investments in China and “green shoots” at home.  PVH reported a four-fold increase in third-quarter net profits, to $279.7 million, and a 10 percent revenue bump to $2.3 billion, late Wednesday and Larsson expanded on the results on a conference call. More from WWDBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2020 The company also...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Britain needs no lectures from France on migrant rights

French political barbs about the UK’s “economic model” are as predictable as the tide. But their Europe Minister Clément Beaune’s claim this week that Britain’s economic system incorporates “quasi-modern slavery" represented a shameful rhetorical escalation, and one severely lacking in self-awareness. After the tragic Channel migrant drownings, Beaune said that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Travel sector sees recovery slip from grasp amid new coronavirus scare

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Airlines are scrambling to limit the impact of the latest coronavirus variant on their networks, while delays in bookings are threatening an already-fragile recovery for global tourism. Shares in airlines performed better on Monday following a sharp sell-off Friday on the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus...
TRAVEL
Reuters

India says climate commitments ambitious yet achievable

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India’s targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were “very ambitious yet very much achievable”, environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday. Separately, Britain’s president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy