Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week 12.5.21

Thanksgiving practice is nothing new at Calvary, even after losing a ton of key pieces from last year's state championship team. Head coach Rodney Guin says, despite the departure of talent, Calvary's production has stayed the same, "We were kind of worried, we lost about 90% of our offense off that team last year. We knew we had the good quarterback coming back and if our young skill guys came through, we could be pretty good. They have. We've got a freshman and three sophomores starting at wide receiver and they've all just had great years. The O line has been very good."

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO