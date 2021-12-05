ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week 12.5.21

By Nebpreps
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week fans will vote on the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week...

KTBS

Game of the Week: Calvary @ OCS

Thanksgiving practice is nothing new at Calvary, even after losing a ton of key pieces from last year's state championship team. Head coach Rodney Guin says, despite the departure of talent, Calvary's production has stayed the same, "We were kind of worried, we lost about 90% of our offense off that team last year. We knew we had the good quarterback coming back and if our young skill guys came through, we could be pretty good. They have. We've got a freshman and three sophomores starting at wide receiver and they've all just had great years. The O line has been very good."
FOOTBALL
Hoops Stream: What To Watch Today 12.4.21

Streaming of high school basketball games isn’t just the new normal it is the norm in 2021. Here are five key games to watch today. 1. A battle of top five teams in Columbus. Class A No. 2 Omaha Westside faced Class A No. 3 Millard North in a 3:30 p.m. tip. You can watch the matchup on the Discoverers Striv Channel.
EDUCATION
WDAM-TV

Game of the Week: Poplarville at Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Football practice on Thanksgiving is practically a new tradition for Columbia as it prepares for the South State Championship for the third year in a row. The Wildcats fell short the last two years, but they believe this team is unique. “I think this team is...
COLUMBIA, MS
Commonwealth Journal

Madison Garland named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Lindsey Wilson College freshman Madison Garland was awarded her state championship ring after winning the state title in the Class A shot put track & field event last spring. Garland was the first SHS female athlete to win a shot put state crown.Garland was also a standout basketball at Somerset High School, and was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal Basketball All-County Teams.
SOMERSET, KY
GHS Basketball Games This Week

The Greenville Lady Comets basketball squad has three regular season games this week, while the GHS Comets play in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle. The Lady Comets have their first home game Monday night against Nokomis, then play at Nashville Tuesday. They host Hillsboro Thursday night. The games against Nashville and Hillsboro will be broadcast on WGEL.
GREENVILLE, IL
Sand Hills Express

Area Sports Teams Attend Pinnacle Bank Winter Sports Media Days

A few area sports teams participated in the Pinnacle Bank Winter Sports Media Days which was hosted at various sites during the week of November 15th. The event was organized and sponsored in part by Nebpreps.com. Among the teams that participated was the Anselmo-Merna girls basketball team. The team was represented by third year head coach Trent Kirchman along with seniors Hadlee Safranek and Jaide Chandler. AM returns a strong core of players that were part of a team that finished 17-7 last year. Coach Kirchman was asked about his outlook for the upcoming season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boys Basketball Coaches Poll: 12.5.21

Each week during the high school basketball season select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class. Here are the ratings for week one of the 2021-22 season. Class A (Record), Previous Ranking. 1. Bellevue West (2-0), 1. 2. Millard North (2-0), 3. 3. Omaha Westside...
EDUCATION
WOWT

Michigan breaks a Pinnacle Bank Arena record in a 102-67 win

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No opposing team has scored more points inside Pinnacle Bank Arena than Michigan, the Wolverines beat Nebraska 102-67. It was a game that was tied 13-13 at the 13:56 mark of the first half. Michigan then went on a 36-15 run to put it away. The Huskers were not able to create a substantial run at any point that would have put the outcome in doubt.
MICHIGAN STATE
Basketball
Sports
Lebanon Democrat

Wilson Bank & Trust honors Yellow Jacket of the Week

The Wilson Bank & Trust Player of the Week for Trousdale County High School football is Kane Burnley, selected by the Yellow Jacket coaching staff for his performance in the team’s Oct. 1 game against Harpeth. Burnley was presented with a commemorative printed football by WBT Office Manager Seth Thurman.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Record Breaker Walters Wins POY

Lincoln East senior Noah Walters has been named Nebraska’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback passed for 44 touchdowns and the state’s Class A record 3,402 yards this past season, leading the Spartans (6-4) to the state playoffs. Walters completed 187 of 281 passes with just...
FOOTBALL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jackets split two games this week

The Calhoun High School basketball team split a pair of games this week. Playing twice in a span of about 27 hours due to rescheduling because of the football team playing in the 5A state championship game Saturday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets began the week Tuesday night by winning at Chattooga, 66-63, before a late rally came up short Wednesday night with a tough 72-70 loss to Paulding County at The Hive.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

