The Ohio Department of Health on Saturday reported the state’s first two cases of the coronavirus’ new omicron variant — both in Central Ohio. “We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of omicron was detected in Ohio. The CDC believes that this variant has likely been circulating in the U.S. since November,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is quoted in a news release.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO