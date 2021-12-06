ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Oussekine’: Disney+ Unveils Trailer For French Mini-Series Featuring ‘Succession’ Star Hiam Abbass

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has unveiled the trailer for French four-parter Oussekine starring Succession’s Hiam Abbass. Commissioned for adult-skewing vertical Star, Oussekine looks back on the events of the night of December 5 to December 6 1986 that led to the death of Malik Oussekine (Messiah’s Sayyid El Alami) – a story that...

