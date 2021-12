Talk to OPPO ColorOS design team: a lesson in simplicity. design blurs the boundaries between technology and art at OPPO. launched in october 2021, ColorOS 12 is the new operating system for the smartphones of the china-based consumer electronics brand. the OPPO design team has refined and polished each detail of its user interface to deliver an intuitive user experience. this is in the mission of enriching our daily lives, aiding well-being and, of course, improving social communication. from concise language to an entourage of accessibility features, every single element of the operating system has been thought-through so that users, just as designboom tested out personally, do not have to.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO