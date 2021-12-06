Omicron cases among Highland music event outbreak

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The County of Ventura Public Health Department Friday received confirmation of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Health officials say the individual is fully vaccinated and is self-isolating. Their symptoms are improving without medical care, public health said.
A small number of close contacts have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms, health officials said. The contacts have been asked to follow the quarantine protocol.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have always known there would be more mutations, resulting in the possibility of a more transmissible variant than the Delta variant,” said Public Health...
