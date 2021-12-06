ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron cases among Highland music event outbreak

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been identified among cases in a "significant outbreak" in Nairn, health officials have said. NHS Highland said the cases were linked to a music event in the town's Royal British Legion on 27 November....

www.bbc.com

BBC

Covid: University of Nottingham student among first Omicron cases

One of the UK's first confirmed cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron has been identified as a student at the University of Nottingham. The government announced on Saturday two people had tested positive for the new strain in Nottingham and Essex. The University of Nottingham said the variant, first...
COLLEGES
BBC

Covid in Scotland: All nine Omicron cases linked to single event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland are linked to a single event, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. She told MSPs that those affected had been tested on or around 23 November and had been self-isolating since then. She said the cases all traced back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Dutch set to announce findings on Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities were expected to announce on Sunday afternoon how many cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands, after 61 people who flew from South Africa tested positive for coronavirus. The Netherlands’ Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Saturday it believes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Portugal reports 13 Omicron cases among Belenenses SAD players

In Portugal (computer translated), The National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), through its Department of Infectious Diseases, analyzed, on November 28, a batch of 13 positive samples associated with cases of infection in Belenenses SAD players, given that one of the cases was positive. He probably had a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Omicron spreading in the community, Javid confirms

There is community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant in multiple regions of England, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed. He told MPs the variant was continuing to spread "here and around the world" and there were now cases here "with no links to international travel". There have been 336...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Omicron cases, hospitalizations surging among kids under 5 in South Africa

The “highly transmissible” Omicron variant of COVID-19 has disproportionately hospitalized kids under age 5 as it tears through South Africa, health officials in the country said Friday. The new strain of the coronavirus — which had largely not caused serious illness in young children previously — has led to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK Covid alert level raised following rapid increase in Omicron cases

The UK Covid alert level has been raised following a rapid increase in Omicron cases being recorded.The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director have recommended to ministers that the UK go up to Level 4 from Level 3.It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation at 8pm about the booster vaccine programme.The decision to increase the alert level follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137, a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new variantWhat does Greek word omicron mean? How the Covid names are chosenCovid news live: Boris Johnson to give press conference
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

CDC issues new COVID travel guidelines among more omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have strengthened its travel protocols as more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant are reported in the U.S. New York officials announced three more cases of the omicron variant in New York City on Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to eight, with seven in New York City and one in Suffolk County. No cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Connecticut, as of Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

First Confirmed Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Identified In Ventura County

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The County of Ventura Public Health Department Friday received confirmation of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Health officials say the individual is fully vaccinated and is self-isolating. Their symptoms are improving without medical care, public health said. A small number of close contacts have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms, health officials said. The contacts have been asked to follow the quarantine protocol. “Throughout the pandemic, we have always known there would be more mutations, resulting in the possibility of a more transmissible variant than the Delta variant,” said Public Health...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

As a paramedic, I can tell you why people are dying in the backs of ambulances, Mr Javid

Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH

