Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Manchester United and Arsenal could play out a bore draw while Brentford are backed to get a result at Spurs. The market certainly has more faith in Tottenham than I do. They are trading at 8/13 with Sky Bet, suggesting that there is a 60 per cent chance of them winning the match. That would normally be the case when hosting a newly promoted team but Brentford have shown they are no ordinary newly promoted team. Thomas Frank's team carry a huge attacking threat, and are the seventh best team in the Premier League when it comes to the expected goals performance data. They've backed that up with actual results, too, winning at West Ham and Wolves already this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO