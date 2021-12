FlyQuest is stepping into Super Smash Bros. by signing John “KoDoRiN” Ko, who’s preparing to compete in Smash Summit 12 from Dec. 10 to 12. KoDoRiN is a name that the larger Super Smash Bros. community might have only started hearing about over the last two years as Melee competitions shifted online for a time during the pandemic. But the Marth main has been around for years as a constant presence in the scene since 2017.

