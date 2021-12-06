Second vote on Shelby County Commission pay raises on Monday agenda

The Shelby County Commission meets Monday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Watch a livestream of the session here. Here is the agenda for the meeting. Click on an item to see county documents offering more detail for that item. Follow @bdriesdm on Twitter for live coverage of the next to last commission meeting of 2021.

The Shelby County Commission takes the second of three votes Monday, Dec. 6, on ordinances setting the pay of the commission as well as the county mayor and sheriff whose terms of office begin Sept. 1, 2022, following county elections next year.

The second reading, or vote, on the ordinance setting the pay of commissioners for the four-year term could include an amendment to raise the current pay of $21,900 a year and $31,700 for the commission chair.

That is based on comments during last week’s committee sessions indicating several commissioners who leave the body at the end of the current four-year term, at the end of August, favor such a raise in pay for their successors.

The current version that advanced through first reading last month keeps the pay the same.

If the pay of the County Commission is raised, it automatically triggers a pay raise for City Council members under terms of the city of Memphis charter.

And this week, a Chattanooga state House member announced he is filing a bill for consideration next year in Nashville that could also trigger pay raises for Shelby County Schools board members.

The bill by Chattanooga Republican Todd Gardenhire would also tie the annual pay of elected public school boards to what county legislative bodies are paid.

Shelby County Schools board members are paid $25,000 a year with the chair of the board making $26,000 annually.

The County Commission approved an earlier pay raise for the school board from $4,200 a year in August 2014 — the first pay raise in 26 years for the school board that had been voted down a year earlier. The second raise to the current levels came later.

Meanwhile, the second reading Monday on the ordinance involving the annual pay of the mayor and sheriff in the new terms of office would raise the pay of each of those positions by 21%, to $210,000 a year for mayor and $199,500 a year for sheriff.

The mayor’s current pay is $173,005 annually, and the sheriff is $164,765.

By state law, a sheriff’s pay must be at least 80% and not more than 95% of what the county mayor is paid.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has said his administration does not favor the proposed pay raise.

By the commission’s rules of procedure, an ordinance advances to third and final reading regardless of what the vote total is on the first and second readings.

A pay raise requires a nine-vote, two-thirds majority on the third and final vote.

With eight of the 13 commissioners present in last week’s committee sessions, seven voted to recommend the pay raise to the full body with Commissioner Michael Whaley voting no.

In the first reading vote on the measure last month, seven commissioners abstained.

Also on Monday’s agenda, the commission votes on an appeal of a Land Use Control Board denial of plans for a 103-lot gated residential subdivision at Forest Hill Irene Road and East Shelby Drive by Shelby Equity Partners.

The 14-acre proposal is the latest by developer John Porter, who faced a protracted struggle to ultimately win approval in July 2020 of his Quinn Ridge development in the town of Collierville’s annexation reserve area.

The commission approved a preliminary site plan for the Shelby Equity Partners project in 2007 but a more specific site plan that has been redesigned drew the more recent rejection by the LUCB.

The rejection came after Shelby County Schools officials came out against the development, saying its schools in the area including Southwind High School are already near or at capacity without the students the new development would bring within their attendance zones.

The 14 acres has already been cleared, which Division of Planning and Development Administrator Josh Whitehead said is not allowed prior to commission approval.

It could result in a fine that is described as a contribution to the county tree bank if the project is approved by the County Commission.

Commissioners Mark Billingsley and Van Turner, whose districts include students who attend the SCS schools in question, said they support the development.

Billingsley said he specifically wasn’t concerned about school overcrowding and instead wonders whether those schools and others in the larger area might have more room for more students in future years.

“What I’m concerned about is 10 years from now, we’ve built these enormous high schools and where are the kids going to come from,” he said during a Wednesday, Dec. 1, committee discussion.

He cited fewer new single-family homes being built than the boom of more than a decade ago when Shelby County was seeing 14,000 new homes built a year. Whitehead didn’t have specific numbers of new home construction, but said it is in the range of “three figures” a year.

Billingsley and other commissioners noted that school systems routinely change attendance zone boundaries for schools to deal with decreases and increases in the school-age population in specific areas.

The commission also votes Monday on a convenience store with gas pumps at the northwest corner of Singleton Parkway and Egypt Central Road in north Shelby County.