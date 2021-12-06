ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Bird killed with brick during knife fight in Hazleton

By Emily Silvi
 7 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Hazleton men are charged after police say they were attempting to stab one another.

Saturday evening around 8:00, police were called to the 200 block of East Mine Street in Hazleton for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene they say they found 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez and 35-year-old Jorge Arias-Moya, both of Hazleton, involved in a fight. Police say the fight took a turn when both men pulled knives out.

According to police, Ramirez killed Arias-Moya’s bird with a brick during the fight.

Both Ramirez and Arias-Moya have been charged with simple assault and Ramirez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

