Bird killed with brick during knife fight in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Hazleton men are charged after police say they were attempting to stab one another.
Saturday evening around 8:00, police were called to the 200 block of East Mine Street in Hazleton for reports of a stabbing.
When police arrived on the scene they say they found 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez and 35-year-old Jorge Arias-Moya, both of Hazleton, involved in a fight. Police say the fight took a turn when both men pulled knives out.
According to police, Ramirez killed Arias-Moya’s bird with a brick during the fight.
Both Ramirez and Arias-Moya have been charged with simple assault and Ramirez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
