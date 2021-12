It's been more than 20 years since the Danbury Pop Warner 12U football team went to Nationals. Now the group is heading back again, and they need your help. In the past two weeks, the 12U Danbury Trojans have won the Southern Connecticut Pop Warner Championships as well at the State of Connecticut Championships. This past weekend, the Trojans clinched New England Regional Championships and will be competing against the best of the best in Pop-Warner Football for the National Championship. The Trojans will face off against seven of the best teams in the nation for the right to claim the title of national champs.

DANBURY, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO