PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the school mask mandate across the state on Friday. Meanwhile, the New Jersey health department has announced a second case of the omicron variant. The new case comes as COVID cases are increasing locally and nationally. On Friday, New Jersey recorded its highest one-day number of positive cases since January. Pennsylvania and Delaware are also seeing a dramatic increase. Officials say cases and hospitalizations are surging at the worst time. Across the United States, new cases are averaging around 121,000 a day. Here in the northeast, where vaccination rates are among the highest in the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO