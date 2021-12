This review of The Expanse contains spoilers. Fans of The Expanse don’t want their show to end, and although they only had to wait eight months between seasons 5 and 6, everyone wants each of these last six episodes to be as full and satisfying as possible. In that sense, “Strange Dogs” was both triumphant in signaling the show’s return and disappointing in merely setting up the action to come. Although the premiere was a necessary introduction to the continuing story, a desire for more created a paradoxical urge to get to the next episode while simultaneously not wanting to rush the little story we have left to enjoy.

