Whereiwander… we are not all “snowbirds”, many of us truly enjoy the northern winters. We enjoy photographing beautiful snow covered scenery, or interesting winter wildlife and birds. Not all birds will migrate and many are purposely skilled at finding food and staying warm in even the most frigid conditions. For example the Ruffed Grouse (Bonasa umbellus) on extremely cold nights will fly head first into a soft snow bank, then it will tunnel its way deeper into the snow creating a “snow cave” for its nightly shelter. In early autumn the feet of the ruffed grouse begin to grow fleshy protrusions called “pectinations” that grow on either side of their toes. This allows them to walk on the top of snow and also enhances their grip on icy surfaces. When the pectinations are no longer needed in the spring they will simply fall off.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO