The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett had some very big news as he revealed we can now get the chance to see the show live, in person. The host and comedian appeared on The One Show on Friday (December 3) to deliver the news personally, telling hosts Angellica Bell and Ronan Keating that everyone's favourite anonymous masked singing game (not that it has too much competition) will be heading around the country in 2022 for The Masked Singer Live! tour.

