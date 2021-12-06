Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Receives Emergency Use Nod In Australia For Kids Aged 5-11 Years

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children aged five to 11 years. The Covid-19 vaccine is approved to be administered in two doses at a gap of three weeks. The dosage for this age group is indicated to be a third of the authorised 30µg dose given to adults and adolescents.

