Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the country’s largest high-end steak chain, is expanding its presence on Long Island with new restaurants in Lake Grove and Melville. The former, which takes over the old Bonefish Grill space at Smith Haven Mall, is scheduled to open today. Ruth’s Chris says that the latter, which will be located in what used to be Bertucci’s on Route 110, is slated for late January.

LAKE GROVE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO