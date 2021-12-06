Heavy downpours moving into north Georgia; strong storm can’t be ruled out
ATLANTA — You’re going to want to pack an umbrella with you this week because it’s going to be very rainy at some points.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said our stretch of dry weather ends when widespread rains moves in later Monday. The rain will be welcomed after a relatively dry November in Georgia.
Here’s what to know:
- Rain chances will remain high for the next several days
- Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds possible
- There could be a chance for an isolated strong storm
- Temperatures will drop significantly
