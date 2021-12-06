ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy downpours moving into north Georgia; strong storm can’t be ruled out

By Severe Weather Team 2
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
Scattered showers move through metro Atlanta. 

ATLANTA — You’re going to want to pack an umbrella with you this week because it’s going to be very rainy at some points.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said our stretch of dry weather ends when widespread rains moves in later Monday. The rain will be welcomed after a relatively dry November in Georgia.

Here’s what to know:

  • Rain chances will remain high for the next several days
  • Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds possible
  • There could be a chance for an isolated strong storm
  • Temperatures will drop significantly

