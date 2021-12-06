Heavy downpours moving into north Georgia; strong storm can’t be ruled out

Scattered showers move through metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — You’re going to want to pack an umbrella with you this week because it’s going to be very rainy at some points.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said our stretch of dry weather ends when widespread rains moves in later Monday. The rain will be welcomed after a relatively dry November in Georgia.

We’re going over the timing and the areas that could see rain and storms, on Channel 2 Action News

Here’s what to know:

Rain chances will remain high for the next several days

Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds possible

There could be a chance for an isolated strong storm

Temperatures will drop significantly

