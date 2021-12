Star Trek: Resurgence, a new game from Dramatic Labs, was announced as part of The Game Awards 2021. Trekkies rejoice! A new Star Trek game is on the way, helmed by a team comprised of former Telltale staff. Star Trek: Resurgence is an original game set after the events of The Next Generation and following the crew of the USS Resolute. Players take contol of characters: First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz. While its a shame that we likely won't be running around the USS Enterprise-D with the likes of Data and Geordi, some familiar faces will be making an appearance alongside some brand new ones.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO