ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pen Farthing: ‘Animals in a cargo hold never got in the way of people getting on a flight’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2bgt_0dF6uFn100
Pen Farthing near his home in Exeter with three dogs he rescued from the streets of Kabul.

From his home in Exeter, Paul “Pen” Farthing reruns the events of late summer through his mind. The former Royal Marine, who 15 years ago established the Nowzad charity in Kabul to care for animals suffering the fallout of war, still cannot believe that America “would just throw Afghanistan to the wolves”. When the retreat began in August, he realised “things were going south very, very quickly. We’d got young female staff who had trained as vets, who feared they would be married off to Taliban fighters. Their faces were just horrible to see…”

At the time, the Nowzad animal refuge employed 24 Afghan staff. Since Farthing first adopted his own street dog in 2006 while stationed in Helmand, Nowzad had reunited 1,600 soldiers back home with animals they cared for on active service, while establishing a pioneering veterinarian practice and neutering programme. Farthing had been living at the compound since the beginning of the pandemic. Given the charity’s symbolic and practical mission, with Kabul about to fall, it was clear that he had to get both his team and the animals out of harm’s way.

“If I got the staff out, there would be no one there to look after the animals,” he says. “The Taliban aren’t fans of dogs. And a lot of these animals were owned by people who were being evacuated. After all the work we’d done, do I just sentence them to death?”

Nowzad launched Operation Ark , a fundraising operation, to charter a plane to transport its staff and their dogs and cats to the UK. “We could see the horrendous situation that was unfolding on the ground at the airport,” Farthing says. “The terrible images of people falling off planes. So for us, this was potentially a good news story.”

He still cannot comprehend the chaos of the British withdrawal: the emails sent to passport holders to make their own way to the one-runway city airport rather than Bagram, which had inexplicably been abandoned two weeks earlier, having been defended for 20 years. “We knew that people were going to die. There was just this very narrow corridor airport road with very high concrete walls on either side.”

The first time Farthing set off for the airport – with two buses of staff and their families, from one-year-old babies up to 80-year-old grandparents, along with two trucks piled with crates of cats and dogs – they were stopped four times at Taliban roadblocks on the five-mile journey. Each time, Farthing explained their mission to bemused fighters enjoying the power of their AK-47s. At the airport, they were told that the animals could go, but not the staff – not without visas. Farthing and the convoy returned to the Nowzad compound in the early hours and there was an emotional debate about what to do next. He recalls unanimity from his staff: “You have to at least get the animals out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8VNt_0dF6uFn100
Pen Farthing at Nowzad in Kabul, 2012. Photograph: Omar Sobhani/Reuters

The following day, he returned to the airport with the trucks and US servicemen helped to load the animal crates into the hold of the chartered plane. Up to the last minute, he imagined the plane’s 229 seats would be filled with some of the thousands of people desperately looking for safe passage. But then he found himself sitting alone, on his way back to London.

It was only when Farthing landed that he realised the size of the media storm Operation Ark had created. A threatening voicemail he’d sent to a Ministry of Defence official demanding visa assistance had surfaced in the papers. The Tory MP Tom Tugendhat was relaying a story about how an Afghan man had asked him why Britain was prioritising dogs over children. Farthing claims he could not recall making the call to the MoD – “we had Taliban next door, I was calling everyone I could”. He still sees the briefing to the media about “pets over people” as a deliberate smokescreen for the scandalous ineptitude of Britain’s exit, made while the foreign secretary was holidaying in Greece.

Farthing was able to start breathing more easily when he got news that his staff had escaped across the Afghan border to Pakistan in September. On the morning we spoke, the last of them were due to arrive at a hotel in Exeter; he has used some of the money raised to organise English lessons and help them get vocational training. “There’s a big shortage of vets here,” he says, “so work shouldn’t be a problem.” The dogs and cats, having passed through quarantine, are largely being reunited with their owners.

He can’t see a prospect of returning to Kabul, but hopes Nowzad might have a life elsewhere in the world’s conflict zones. In recent months, he has never stopped hearing that people should come first. How does he reply?

“I completely agree,” he says. “But animals in a cargo hold never got in the way of people getting on a flight. We had an aircraft with 200 empty seats on it – but that wasn’t my choice.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

As a paramedic, I can tell you why people are dying in the backs of ambulances, Mr Javid

Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
HEALTH
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Bagram#Royal Marine#British
BBC

‘It’s like hell in here’: The struggle to save Afghanistan's starving babies

Doctors in Afghanistan's crisis-hit hospitals, many of whom are now working without pay, spoke to the BBC about the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. The young woman was crying, begging the doctor to kill her and her baby. Dr Nuri, an obstetrician in central Afghanistan, was about to deliver the baby by Caesarean section when the mother broke down.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'His fingers are all over this': Now a letter shows Boris Johnson's PPS promised help for Pen Farthing and his animals to flee Kabul after PM DENIED helping animal flight escape at the expense of Afghans

Boris Johnson was tonight accused of lying over his involvement in a scheme to get a plane-load of cats and dogs out of Kabul at the expense of Afghan civilians for an animal charity that personally lobbied his wife. The Prime Minister has claimed it was 'complete nonsense' that he...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘We prioritised people over animals’: Boris Johnson denies intervening in Pen Farthing evacuation from Afghanistan

An aide to Boris Johnson wrote to animal rescuer Pen Farthing to assure him he had clearance to airlift dogs and cats out of Kabul as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it has emerged.The letter emerged just hours after the prime minister dismissed as “complete nonsense” claims that he intervened to assist the former Royal Marine’s Nowzad charity in evacuating animals at a time when thousands of Afghans were clamouring to get on flights.Whistle-blower Raphael Marshall told MPs on Monday that the Foreign Office received “an instruction from the prime minister” to use “considerable capacity” to help Farthing.And...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban unveil new rules banning women in TV dramas

Women have been banned from appearing in television dramas in Afghanistan under new rules imposed by the Taliban government. Female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves on screen, although the guidelines do not say which type of covering to use. Reporters say some of the rules...
WORLD
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy