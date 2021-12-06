ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Has Cast Nick Offerman In Key Role

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Last Of Us has reportedly cast Nick Offerman in an undisclosed role. Offerman is perhaps best known as the meat-loving Libertarian Ron Swanson in the beloved comedy series Parks And Recreation, but he's had a string of more dramatic roles in recent years. He appeared...

Literary Hub

Where the Deer and Antelope Play by Nick Offerman, Read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Actor, humorist, woodworker, and writer Nick Offerman narrates Where the Deer and Antelope Play, a wandering and insightful...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

HBO's The Last Of Us Star Seemingly Revealed A Parks And Rec Star's Casting

Things appear to be moving right along for HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. Fans have been chomping at the bit for more info on this new take on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game franchise and, so far, they’ve been treating to a few behind-the-scenes treats. There have also been a number of casting reports over the past year, which indicate that the show has amassed a talented group of stars. Well, it would appear that you can now add another to that list, as Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman has seemingly been revealed as a cast member, thanks to one of the show’s stars.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

What Has Nick Offerman Been Up To Since “Parks And Recreation”?

Nick Offerman is best known for his role as the overly pragmatic, staunchly libertarian director of the Pawnee Parks Department, Ron Swanson, in the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation. The series was on air for seven seasons, and while it didn’t reach The Office popularity levels, it continues to be one of the most enjoyable mockumentaries out there. Parks and Rec starred Nick Offerman alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir, and Rob Lowe. Fans love Offerman’s character because of his many quotable lines. In an interview with Variety, Nick Offerman described the writing process behind his most famous lines in the TV series. “It’s always collaborative. It’s not a foot race where it’s clear who the winner was; it’s always much more of a relay situation. So I know I contributed a few snacks of wordage, mainly about Tammy and about a couple of the hunting terms. But that’s always been the case: Whenever they write out outdoor content or woodworking content or anything involving tools, they take a stab at it knowing that I will then make it more accurate so that my dad will not be ashamed of me. But it’s all very loose where often in the middle of a scene I’ll say, “Oh you know what? What if I say ‘deer fat’?” They had some other term about butchering an animal and covering Tammy in something, and deer fat seemed to create a more potent picture, but it’s all very collaborative. I’m not a world-class improviser like some of my castmates, and so I love helping the team to polish whichever particular construction we’re putting together, but it is all of us.” After Parks and Rec, Nick Offerman has appeared in different films and shows that have successfully detached his image from that of Ron Swanson. He’s also been involved in book writing and has spent most of his free time focusing on his love for woodworking. What has Nick Offerman been up to since his Parks and Rec days?
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’: Nick Offerman To Replace Con O’Neill As Bill In HBO Series Adaptation Of Playstation Game

Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman has joined the cast of The Last Of Us, HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of the widely popular 2014 Playstation game of the same name. He will replace Con O’Neill, who exited the project due to a scheduling conflict, Deadline has confirmed. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann. Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired...
VIDEO GAMES
KTVB

Nick Offerman and Wife Megan Mullally Have Both Kissed Rob Lowe

Nick Offerman's not shying away from the rare connection he shares with his wife, Megan Mullally, and Rob Lowe. They've all locked lips!. The Parks and Recreation star made the hilarious revelation Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and he had a blast telling the story. The subject came up after Clarkson said Offerman mentioned the nugget in his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Personal Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

TVLine Items: Truth Be Told Renewed, Offerman Joins The Last of Us and More

Apple TV+ is continuing its search for the truth, renewing the mystery anthology Truth Be Told for Season 3, TVLine has learned. Additionally, it was announced that Maisha Closson (Claws, How to Get Away With Murder) has joined the series’ upcoming run as showrunner. Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the drama provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. In Season 2, starring and executive-produced by Octavia Spencer, investigative reporter-turned-podcaster Poppy (Spencer) dove into a new case that deeply involved her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * HBO’s series adaptation of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
TV & VIDEOS
Yardbarker

The Weeknd's forthcoming HBO drama 'The Idol' adds six cast members

It was revealed Nov. 22 that HBO has given a series order to The Idol, an hour-long drama from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. Thursday (Dec. 1), the cast grew by six (h/t Variety): Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater. Gonzalez is the only one to be cast as a series regular at this time.
MUSIC
FanBolt.Com

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to Premiere Exclusively on HBO Max

It’s official Magic Mike fans! The third installment in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, will be debuting exclusively on HBO Max. Here’s what we know about the project!. Magic Mike’s Last Dance Details. The news just dropped this afternoon, November 29th, that Magic Mike’s Last Dance is headed to...
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Colin Farrell Is Reprising His Role as Penguin in HBO Max’s ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell’s time as the Penguin won’t end when the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman hits theaters in March. Variety has learned that the actor will reprise the role in HBO Max’s upcoming spinoff series, which will tell the iconic villain’s Gotham City origin story. Lauren LeFranc is set to write the series, with Farrell joining The Batman director Matt Reeves as an executive producer.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

The Official Trailer For HBO Max’s PEACEMAKER Has Arrived

Of course you’ve seen The Suicide Squad. It was excellent. And, those of you who missed it, missed out on seeing John Cena steal scenes as the anti-hero Peacemaker. No spoilers here, but now we’re on the cusp of HBOMax and James Gunn’s original series Peacemaker. The series is called an origin story, but picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad. So, maybe we’re in for a lot of flashbacks. And, Peacemaker makes friends (aw!). Check out the new trailer now. Peacemaker will be streaming on HBOMax in January 2022. We’re only a month away!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Last of Us HBO Video Leak Shows Joel and Ellie Together on Horseback

A newly leaked video has emerged from the set of HBO's The Last of Us, and it showcases Joel and Ellie riding together on horseback. The video was first shared on Twitter by user @donicache, who was able to catch the actors during filming last week. Interestingly enough, Joel actor Pedro Pascal clearly caught @donicache in the act of filming, pointing to her camera and offering a smile as he went by. On Twitter, @donicache said that Pascal made her day with that small acknowledgement, while several of her fellow posters pointed out their extreme jealousy. Naturally, the film crew might not have been as happy!
TV SERIES
shondaland.com

HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’ Reminds Us That Everyone Deserves to Be Found

In the second episode of the heartbreaking HBO docuseries Black and Missing, Valencia Harris, a Baltimore mother whose then-24-year-old daughter, Unique Harris, went missing in 2010, shares one of the show’s most gut-punching quotes. “This is the most unnatural thing that I have ever had to deal with. … I have a fear that I may forget what my child sounds like. That scares me,” she says before breaking down in tears.
TV SERIES
Black America Web

Remy Ma Joins ABC’s ‘Queens’ Cast In Recurring Role

Rapper Remy Ma is joining ABC’s musical drama, Queens, in a recurring role. The show’s creator, Zahir McGhee, announced the news on Twitter last week (Nov. 18). McGhee tweeted, “Don’t care if they can’t stand me. I’m sitting on top of the world like Brandy.” REMY MA has entered the QUEENDOM !!!#QueensABC #Conceited @RealRemyMa @4everBrandy.”
CELEBRITIES
