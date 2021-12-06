ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Cox's Daredevil Is Coming To The MCU, Confirms Marvel Boss

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following months of rumour and speculation, Marvel boss Kevin Fiege has confirmed that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Cox played the crimefighting lawyer in Netflix's excellent Daredevil for three seasons. While technically part of the MCU, these Netflix...

