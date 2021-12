The San Antonio Spurs captured their 7th win of the season, and their 3rd straight, as they dismantle the Dame-less Portland Trail Blazers. A near perfect first half gave the Spurs a big enough cushion that when the offense dried up in the second half they never had to deal with being in a close single digit game. The Spurs also broke the Blazers 10 game winning streak at home as Portland held a 10-1 record at the Moda Center, up to this point in the season.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO