WAZ021-131415- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Showers, some with small hail. Chance of thunderstorms. this evening. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, except. south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of. precipitation near 100 percent....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO