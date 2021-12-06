Children of Hero FBI Officer Receive Honor in His Behalf

The FBI Memorial Star — among the highest honors granted by the FBI — was presented Tuesday to Payton and Nick Ferency, the children of FBI Task Force Officer and Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency. Ferency was fatally shot July 7, 2021, outside the Terre Haute FBI Resident...
NORTH HAMPTON — Paul Yanakopulos, a six-year veteran of the Police Department, is this year’s honoree of the 524 Award, named for the badge number of the late and much-respected North Hampton officer Peter Cormier. Presenting the award at a recent Select Board meeting, Police Chief Kathryn Mone said Yanakopulos...
After 27 years here at WNDU, chief meteorologist Mike Hoffman is retiring. Today, we begin our look back on his illustrious career. Congresswoman Walorski honors Mike Hoffman - raw footage. Updated: 9 hours ago. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski stopped by WNDU Studios today with a special surprise for chief meteorologist Mike...
The city of Mount Holly will dedicate a memorial to honor Tyler Herndon, a Kings Mountain native and Mount Holly police officer killed in the line of duty, on the one-year anniversary of his Dec. 11, 2020, death.
The memorial dedication ceremony will take place 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Mount Holly Police Department...
A social post from Winchester Police Department documented the dedication of the traffic circle in front of the police department. The ceremony took place yesterday Dec. 6 at the traffic circle in front of the Timbrook Public Safety Building on Piccadilly Street Winchester. The dedication was attended by several dignitaries...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office (HCSO) unveiled a memorial wall for fallen heroes Wednesday morning. The tribute honors the memories of the fallen as well as confirms the sheriff’s office’s commitment to never forget their sacrifices. HCSO shared the unveiling with the community and its dedicated leaders, law enforcement family, […]
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
A US policeman, already facing up to 20 years in prison for leaking a video of his fellow officers slapping and swearing at a dying black man, has been removed from his force for alleged misconduct. Sergeant Javier Esqueda, a 27-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department in the suburbs...
I'm a firm believer that it's the little things in life that make the biggest difference. A kind word or help from a stranger can brighten the toughest of days, and simple acts of thankfulness can remind us all that good people still exist in a troubled world. When I...
The Village Council of Oxford held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23. With all council members in attendance, topics of discussion included awarding grant funds, rental inspections and filling vacancies on several boards. Officers Honored. Oxford Village Police officers James Irish and Gary Rouse were honored for resolving a...
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
The parents of a 5-year-old girl who drowned four months ago are now suing the city of Princeton, and the girl’s foster parent. Kimber Hibbs was removed from her parents’ care in July by the Indiana Department of Child Services. On August 3rd, the little girl’s foster parent, Chelsea Loesch,...
Police have arrested a 28-year-old mother from Abura Essikafouambantem in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District, Central Region for abandoning her day-old baby in a bush. Gladys Mensah, the suspect, was arrested by the Assin South District Police moments after residents who found the baby reported their findings to the Police command.
This week marks the nine-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home on the morning of December 8th, 2012. A gray safe and television were taken from Badger’s home. The safe...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, C.J. took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
Student charged with felony following false threats at Union County school. Officials are charging a student with a felony after false threats were made at a school in Union County Thursday. CMS Superintendent posts video message asking for help to prevent guns and violence on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago.
